National Bank of Canada FI Sells 460,179 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,711,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
