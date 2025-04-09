National Bank of Canada FI Sells 6,645 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,314.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 142,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 132,796 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 10.4 %

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.