National Bankshares Cuts RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $115.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bankshares from $118.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

NYSE:RBA traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, reaching $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,478. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. RB Global has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $59,178.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,756.21. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,752 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after buying an additional 753,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,434,000 after buying an additional 264,778 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,403,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,033,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in RB Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,308,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,181 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

