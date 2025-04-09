National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$144.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$134.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.42.

Shares of STN traded up C$7.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$119.50. The company had a trading volume of 138,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,771. The firm has a market cap of C$13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$103.48 and a 52-week high of C$129.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

