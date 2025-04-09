National Bankshares Lowers Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$20.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Wajax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wajax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.00.

Shares of WJX stock traded up C$0.90 on Wednesday, hitting C$16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 73,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$364.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$15.55 and a 52-week high of C$34.70.

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

