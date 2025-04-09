National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.66 and last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 89235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

