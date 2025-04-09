Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 5,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nayax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Nayax by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,581,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Nayax by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nayax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

