Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 16% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 16% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.52. Approximately 946,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,028,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

