NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of NetApp worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 826.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $1,775,594.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. The trade was a 62.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,668. This trade represents a 78.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,573. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

