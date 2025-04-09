Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as low as $854.40 and last traded at $869.68. Approximately 1,511,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,643,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $870.40.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $372.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $963.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $879.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

