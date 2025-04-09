NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of NETGEAR worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 675,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,863 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $4,449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 318.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 103,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 415.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 101,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In related news, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,763 shares in the company, valued at $13,526,806.32. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $92,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,325.44. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Trading Down 1.7 %

NTGR stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $583.44 million, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.03. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NETGEAR

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.