NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTST. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

NTST stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.71 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,959,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,631,000 after acquiring an additional 234,695 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,834,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,703,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,663,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,287,000 after purchasing an additional 191,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,449,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after buying an additional 811,632 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

