Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 157.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average is $123.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $266,028.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,903.78. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,856.18. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,906 shares of company stock valued at $33,869,030. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

