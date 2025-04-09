NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) CEO David A. Rosa Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Rosa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,289 shares in the company, valued at $580,644.50. The trade was a 9.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:NMTC opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.39.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 270.70% and a negative net margin of 82.17%.
Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroOne Medical Technologies
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.