NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) CEO David A. Rosa Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Rosa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,289 shares in the company, valued at $580,644.50. The trade was a 9.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NMTC opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 270.70% and a negative net margin of 82.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

