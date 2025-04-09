New Gold (TSE:NGD) Shares Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.45. Approximately 1,018,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,755,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGD. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.45 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Keith Murphy sold 41,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$179,592.27. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

