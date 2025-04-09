NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NEU stock opened at $517.32 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $480.00 and a 1-year high of $615.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

