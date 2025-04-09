News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1,458.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,167 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in News were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $3,014,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of News by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,798,000 after acquiring an additional 234,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWSA. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.24. News Co. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

