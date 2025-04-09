NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in NiSource were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in NiSource by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

