NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of NMI worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

