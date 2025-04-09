NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

NMI Stock Up 0.2 %

NMIH stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. NMI has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NMI by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 786.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in NMI by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

