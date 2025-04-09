Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 66692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $705.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,349.45. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $84,404.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,660.76. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. FMR LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1,711.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,634,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,586,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,572,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,102,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after buying an additional 1,036,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after buying an additional 137,087 shares during the period.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

