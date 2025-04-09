Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.82 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 25068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.74.

NUVL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $2,118,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,541,404.52. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $165,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,436.38. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $6,541,080 in the last ninety days. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

