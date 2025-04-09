Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 63707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.