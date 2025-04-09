Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 63707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
