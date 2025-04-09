NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Upgraded at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVA. National Bankshares downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.59.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVA

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVA opened at C$11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.34 and a 12-month high of C$14.86.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ivan J. Condic sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total value of C$30,287.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 21,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.47, for a total value of C$282,870.00. Insiders have sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $384,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.