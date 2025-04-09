NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 545052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period.

About NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

