O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,798 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $1,872,699. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Trading Down 0.7 %

KMX opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

