O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,202,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Humana by 435.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,236,000 after buying an additional 893,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Humana by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 673,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,928,000 after buying an additional 306,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $280.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.58%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

