O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of AMREP worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 26,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of AXR opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. AMREP Co. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.01.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

