O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Suzano by 1,078.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Suzano by 20.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Suzano by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,597,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 568,618 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Trading Down 0.2 %

SUZ stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

