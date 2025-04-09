O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,365 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

