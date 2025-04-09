OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Trading 0.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.77. 188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.
OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
