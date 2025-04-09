OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 7.23% of JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.21.
About JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF
