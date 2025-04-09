OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 7.23% of JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Get JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF alerts:

About JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.