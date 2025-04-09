OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $178,000 in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 9.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 114,676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nomura by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth about $717,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Price Performance

Nomura stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.