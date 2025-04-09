OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,714,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.
Adecoagro Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE AGRO opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $12.08.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 39.33%.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
