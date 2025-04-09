OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bit Digital by 192.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 530,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 177,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bit Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 105,484 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

BTBT stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

