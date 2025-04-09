OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $203,000 Position in YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.11% of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.
YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Company Profile
