OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $203,000 Position in YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.11% of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (YBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a synthetic covered call strategy based on futures contracts against Bitcoin. The strategy aims to provide income in which gains are capped and losses are not YBIT was launched on Apr 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

