One Degree Advisors Inc Has $203,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

One Degree Advisors Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

