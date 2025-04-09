One Degree Advisors Inc Sells 6,167 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

One Degree Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1286 per share. This is an increase from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

