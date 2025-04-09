One Degree Advisors Inc Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 8.7 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.57. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

