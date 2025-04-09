Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,492 shares in the company, valued at $43,139,343.48. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.21 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

