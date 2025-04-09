Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

OPRT stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. Equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.