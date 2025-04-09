Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.80. 19,262,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,276,254. The company has a market cap of $687.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,288,807.84. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares in the company, valued at $41,956,404.35. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,517,000 after purchasing an additional 809,352 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,337,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,742,000 after acquiring an additional 71,075 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 151,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,177 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.