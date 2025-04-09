OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Insider Sells $93,393.00 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $93,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,575. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OppFi Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.61. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of OppFi

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in OppFi by 2,488.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPFI. Citizens Jmp cut shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

