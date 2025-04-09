Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 82,252 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $178,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,748,000 after purchasing an additional 121,874 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,424 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 2.2 %

ORCL stock opened at $124.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,448,328 shares of company stock worth $453,791,001. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.65.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

