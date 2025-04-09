Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.