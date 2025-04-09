OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

KIDS opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $528.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 6,620 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $164,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,193.30. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $132,006.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,667.62. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,732 shares of company stock worth $589,978. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 125.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

