Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

OSK stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $127.94. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 10,320.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 61,404 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

