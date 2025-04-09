OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 238720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.43 to $18.45 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.
OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.42 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 81.63%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period.
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
