Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS GCOW opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

