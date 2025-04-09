Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLMR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38. Palomar has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $143.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,908. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $29,457.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,437.08. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,097 shares of company stock worth $3,271,422. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 536.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

